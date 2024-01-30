Yes, Canned Spinach Is Totally Fine For Making A Quick And Easy Dip

A good spinach artichoke dip's cheesy, salty creaminess has become a delightful mainstay for restaurants, baby showers, and Superbowl parties alike. It's no wonder — the seriously delicious base combination of spinach, artichokes, and cream cheese is quick and easy to make, requires few to no utensils, and is stress-free to serve. While many restaurants have developed their own tasty takes on the simple recipe through the decades, some of the best spinach artichoke dips remain those you make at home.

But what if you're in a bind and don't have any fresh or frozen spinach? The great news is you don't need it — as long as you have canned spinach in your pantry, you can make a spinach artichoke dip that's just as delicious as its fresh spinach counterpart and leagues easier. That's right — with a little preparation, canned spinach will work perfectly well to help you create a flavorful appetizer with no stress but a whole lot of enjoyment.