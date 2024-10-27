13 False Facts About Fried Rice You Thought Were True

One of the biggest false facts out there about fried rice concerns how you prepare the rice itself. Common knowledge dictates that if you want the best fried rice, you have to cook your rice the day before. This is the method that countless chefs around the world follow, and for good reason too. Using day-old grains allows you to make restaurant-quality fried rice because in the 24 hours or so since they've been cooked, they'll lose a lot of moisture. This allows them to remain firm when they're fried, while still being able to take on the other flavors in the pan. If you use just-cooked, still-hot rice, it'll break down quickly and turn to mush.

However, just because this method works, doesn't mean it's the only one you can follow. It's entirely possible to cook fried rice if you've made your rice an hour or two before –- you just have to cool and dry it out as quickly as possible. To do this, just take your rice and spread it out on a baking sheet, trying to make as even of a layer as possible. Once it's cooled to room temperature, pop it in the freezer for about half an hour. This will quickly dry and firm up your rice grains, and while it won't be exactly the same as making it the day before, it'll work in a pinch.