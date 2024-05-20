Make Fried Rice In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

When you're in need of a quick and simple meal, fried rice is a tasty option that doesn't require a ton of meal prep. The best fried rice you will ever try requires only a handful of ingredients and cooks over your stove in under 15 minutes. However, to achieve restaurant-quality fried rice, you may think this convenient meal needs to be prepared in a traditional wok or skillet. Fortunately, you can also use your air fryer to make tasty and delicious fried rice.

Air fryers are particularly handy when fried foods are on the menu. Since this unique appliance has a high-powered fan that circulates hot air, you don't have to worry about your next batch of fried rice resulting in an uneven texture. Since the temperature of your air fryer is evenly maintained throughout the cooking process, every morsel of rice is guaranteed to have the signature crunch that makes fried rice ultra satisfying to eat.

Utilizing your air fryer also requires less cooking oil. While air fryer fried rice can't be made without this necessary ingredient, you can get away with using less oil than suggested for stove-top fried rice. A small amount of oil combined with the power of your air fryer's interior fan results in perfectly crisp, evenly textured grains.