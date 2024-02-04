You Definitely Don't Need A Wok For Takeout-Style Fried Rice

Many people believe that a wok is necessary for making authentic fried rice. To be honest, there's some truth in that. It's hard to deny that something quite magical happens when cooking with a wok, wok stove, and powerful gas burner. The wok setup creates flame-infused, high-heat flavors, which are what makes wok-cooking so unique, along with how rapidly the ingredients are cooked. This combination of using speed and flame to create flavor is called wok hei, or "breath of the wok." Without a great deal of skill or the right setup, as the reporter in this video segment from South China Morning Post admits, "It's pretty clear that it's very hard to achieve proper wok hei at home."

But don't despair! Just because it's not easy to create wok hei without a wok, you can still make outstanding takeout-style fried rice at home. The secret to this lies in understanding two things: The tricks that really make takeout-style fried rice delicious, and knowing how to adapt your approach to suit whatever combination of stovetop and pan you have.

At its core, takeout-style fried rice consists of only a handful of readily available ingredients (rice, egg, oil, soy sauce, scallions). Plus, it only takes a couple of minutes to cook, which is probably less time than it'd take your local takeout to deliver it to you. So, let's delve into the secrets of making takeout-style fried rice at home.