The Top Tip To Follow For Sizzling Restaurant-Quality Fried Rice

From a simple side to a complete entree, mastering restaurant-quality fried rice from the home kitchen may be easier than it seems. Even though balanced seasonings are vital, the reality is that cold, day-old leftover rice — or otherwise not fresh from the rice cooker — is surprisingly the key to a better final product.

Sometimes a cooking hack can seem counterintuitive. Chefs often stress the importance of using the freshest ingredients, but that scenario is different for fried rice. The dish's texture is vital to overall eating enjoyment. Cold, previously cooked rice has had the opportunity to lose some of its additional moisture. Instead of that stickiness, which is great for other dishes, fried rice needs each grain to stand on its own. That scenario happens when it has had time to dry out a little.

Once the rice hits the pan with the other ingredients, seasonings, and sauces, it can absorb those additional flavors yet still maintain its structural integrity. The day-old rice has lost some of its moisture, which allows it to be infused with new flavor. The final product is a slightly toothsome, satisfying forkful.