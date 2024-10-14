14 Of The Oldest Fast Food Menu Items You Can Still Order Today

Fast food is thought to be a thoroughly modern invention, but the truth is that it's way older than you probably think. Although fast food first took off in the middle of the 20th century, thanks to better road systems that encouraged more car travel (and more people who needed delicious grub while on the move), the first fast food restaurant, White Castle, is over 100 years old. Many of the most beloved fast food franchises we still have today, from McDonald's to KFC, soon followed — and all of these restaurants still have items on their menus that they were selling on their very first day in business.

Why have these fast food items stood the test of time? For one key reason: They're delicious. Fast food brands build up their reputation on offering the same grub whenever you are in the country, and when they stumble on a menu item that they know their customers love, they'd be foolish to give it up. That's why some of the most popular and iconic fast food items, from the Big Mac to the Double-Double, have been around since before you were born. Sit back, relax, and take a bite of fast food history with us.