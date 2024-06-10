We Can't Believe How Cheap McDonald's Was When It First Opened

There's a reason McDonald's has been one of the biggest food chains in the world for decades: The company got there first. Though McDonald's actually got its start as a barbecue restaurant, brothers Dick and Mac McDonald quickly shifted gears to become a burger joint once they realized the item that is now their bread and butter was by far their top seller. McDonald's wasn't quite the first fast food restaurant, but it was the first to establish what was essentially the assembly line system that's de rigueur in the industry today.

A look at the early menu pricing for the chain, though, is liable to make a modern-day customer's head spin. You probably guessed the prices were cheap, but the level of low pricing may flabber your gast, with burgers costing as little as 15 cents. This window into early McDonald's pricing also presents a stark contrast to today, where McDonald's prices have skyrocketed over the past decade — far outpacing the rate of inflation over the same period.