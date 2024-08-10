12 Chain Restaurants That Might Sadly Disappear In 2024

It's no big secret: Times are tough. It seems like money is tighter than ever been, so it's hardly any surprise that folks have had to cut back on some of their favorite activities, like eating out. Throughout 2023, the restaurant industry faced continual challenges, with notably lower traffic throughout the third quarter of the year and full-service restaurants struggling most of all, according to analysis from Placer Labs. This lower traffic has had a big knock-on effect for 2024, and it's not just small businesses that are having difficulty: Some of the largest, most well-known chain restaurants are feeling the heat, so much so that they risk disappearing entirely.

The size of some of these restaurants might surprise you, too. Chains that were once giants of the industry, like Applebee's and White Castle, are facing harder times than they've ever seen, with legal challenges hampering the growth and multiple locations closing up shop. Elsewhere, chains have been hit by bankruptcy, and in a post-COVID landscape have been unable to find their feet again. Whatever the reasons, we're here to highlight those beloved restaurants that might be seeing their final days.