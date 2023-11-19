Don't Throw Away That Thanksgiving Turkey Carcass, Make Stock Instead

While most people love a deliciously homemade Thanksgiving feast, some live for the ample leftovers. After spending hours preparing bowls of potatoes, green bean casserole, and several festive desserts, you have a few precious days after the November holiday to savor your hard work thanks to the (typically overwhelming) amount of uneaten extras. Next to crafting the ultimate Thanksgiving leftover sandwich, what are you supposed to do with all the odds and ends of that giant holiday turkey?

If you usually spend year after year feeling guilty for throwing away that picked-over turkey carcass, you can set yourself up for next year's feast or this season's winter soups by whipping up some homemade turkey stock. If you've never made your own turkey stock, rest assured that leftover turkey bones are perfect for the job. Stock is a rich and flavorful liquid comprised of many different foods simmered in a pot of water. Turkey bones (even after being roasted in the oven) still have rich collagen throughout their inner fibers, making for a velvety, nutritious stock for many meals to come. With minimal prep work, you can easily prepare a large batch of turkey stock with just a few simple steps.