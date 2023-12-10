The 2-2-2 Rule Will Keep Your Leftovers Fresh And Safe

The holidays are the one time of year when we routinely over-produce dishes — even when anticipating a crowd of dinner guests. There's something about cranking out tasty appetizers and baking unique holiday desserts from around the world that underscores festive feelings of abundance and fellowship. Not to mention the fact that leftovers can be a beautiful thing, as anyone who's ever made a roast turkey, collard green, and cranberry sauce sandwich knows.

But even more important than eating well is the need to observe basic food safety standards. Food-borne illnesses can be nasty in the best of cases and fatal in the worst, so to keep you and your loved ones healthy, remember the 2-2-2 rule: two hours to get cooked food into the fridge, two days to eat leftovers before freezing, and two months in the freezer.

The goal is to keep perishable foods out of what is known as the temperature Danger Zone, according to FoodSafety.gov; that is, between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. These are the conditions that most encourage bacterial growth and proliferation. It typically takes two hours for cooked food to cool down to Danger Zone temperatures (hence the first "2" in the 2-2-2 rule), but bear in mind that foods subjected to ambient temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit should be refrigerated after only an hour — good to know when transporting food in a hot car to a summertime picnic.