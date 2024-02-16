Why The USDA Advises Against Reheating Food In Your Slow Cooker

When it comes to appliances, slow cookers are certainly very useful in the kitchen. However, they can prove a bit problematic when it comes to preparing leftovers. That's why the USDA recommends avoiding the appliance if you're looking for a convenient reheating method for last night's dinner. It's all a matter of internal temperatures and cooking times, which can lead to serious concerns about food safety should you use a slow cooker for the task.

As explained by the USDA, bacterial growth is most likely to occur within a certain temperature range, which has been dubbed the Danger Zone. Because slow cookers work slowly (it's right there in the name, after all), food is likely to remain between 40 and 140 F for an extended period. The longer food remains in this Danger Zone of temperatures, the greater the risk of foodborne illness. However, that doesn't mean you must completely swear off slow cookers for warming food. You just need to take an extra step to help you avoid an upset stomach and other ill effects.