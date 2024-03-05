Why It's Such A Bad Idea To Store Your Bread In The Fridge

One of the best parts about buying a loaf of bread, or baking fresh bread at home, is that you typically have quite a bit left to enjoy after the initial meal using the bread is finished. Once you learn how long bread lasts, you can use your leftover bread to make sandwiches, casseroles, bread pudding pie, and toast, among many other dishes. Saving your bread for future meals requires you to store it properly so that it maintains its freshness, flavor, and texture. Your refrigerator may be a great place to conveniently store lots of food items, but your store-bought and homemade bread should not be left in the fridge.

Bread gets lots of its tasty flavor from its moisture. The cool and dry environment of the refrigerator will strip the bread of its moisture, making the bread spoil faster. If you place your bread in your refrigerator, the cold temperature of your refrigerator will catalyze a chemical process in the bread that makes it become so dry that it will turn stale and unpleasant to eat.