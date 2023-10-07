How To Reheat Meat In The Air Fryer Without Drying It Out

Air fryers aren't just for cooking — they're also excellent tools for reheating leftovers, especially when you want to bring a little crunch back to something that was once crispy. Fried chicken, pizza, french fries and more all come beautifully back to life when popped into the fryer basket for a few minutes. The only downside: the air fryer can dry out foods that have been in the fridge, especially meat. Meat can be delicate when reheated, and if it's overcooked, it can go from tender and juicy to dehydrated and stringy in an instant.

There's a simple solution to combat this: add a little extra oil or butter before heating. It may seem counter-intuitive to add something wet to the air fryer, which is traditionally a dry-heat cooking appliance, but that bit of moisture and fat will keep the meat basted and prevent it from losing its flavor. When the meat's done reheating, it'll taste as good as the day it was first cooked.