How To Find Copycat McDonald's American Cheese, According To A Former Chef

McDonald's American cheese, with its melty, creamy goodness, has long been a staple in the fast food world. Whether it's tucked between the iconic Big Mac patties or sitting atop a savory Filet-O-Fish, this dairy product has a distinct taste and texture that's hard to replicate. But what if you're craving that McDonald's magic at home? Fear not, because a former McDonald's corporate chef is sharing how to find the perfect dupe for the beloved ingredient, which promises to satisfy your cheese craving right in your very own kitchen. In a viral TikTok, Chef Mike Haracz dishes on where to get copycat McDonald's American cheese, and the answer might surprise you. Spoiler: Go to Walmart.

"You can't get the exact, exact, exact cheese McDonald's uses because their suppliers make a specific recipe for them," he says. "However, there are some very close ones out there. From what I've tasted out there in the market, the closest thing you're going to get to McDonald's American cheese is Walmart's Great Value Deluxe slices." Indeed, the Great Value Walmart store brand has "almost identical" ingredients to McDonald's American cheese, Haracz explains, with minor differences in preservatives.