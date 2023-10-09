How To Find Copycat McDonald's American Cheese, According To A Former Chef
McDonald's American cheese, with its melty, creamy goodness, has long been a staple in the fast food world. Whether it's tucked between the iconic Big Mac patties or sitting atop a savory Filet-O-Fish, this dairy product has a distinct taste and texture that's hard to replicate. But what if you're craving that McDonald's magic at home? Fear not, because a former McDonald's corporate chef is sharing how to find the perfect dupe for the beloved ingredient, which promises to satisfy your cheese craving right in your very own kitchen. In a viral TikTok, Chef Mike Haracz dishes on where to get copycat McDonald's American cheese, and the answer might surprise you. Spoiler: Go to Walmart.
"You can't get the exact, exact, exact cheese McDonald's uses because their suppliers make a specific recipe for them," he says. "However, there are some very close ones out there. From what I've tasted out there in the market, the closest thing you're going to get to McDonald's American cheese is Walmart's Great Value Deluxe slices." Indeed, the Great Value Walmart store brand has "almost identical" ingredients to McDonald's American cheese, Haracz explains, with minor differences in preservatives.
Don't forget to temper the cheese
If you want that McDonald's signature taste, you have to follow McDonald's processes. Haracz urged home chefs to allow the cheese to temper before cooking with it, as that's what the fast-food giant does with its American cheese.
"If you get Great Value sliced cheese from Walmart, let it sit out for about an hour or so on your counter before you use it and try it because then it's going to taste even more like McDonald's American cheese," Chef Mike Haracz advised.
Tempering involves gradually raising the temperature of the cheese to match the temperature of the dish it will be added to. Tempering cheese before cooking with it is an important step in many recipes because it helps prevent the cheese from becoming grainy or separating when exposed to high heat. It also helps the cheese melt uniformly, ensuring a smooth and creamy texture in the final dish. Without tempering, cheese may melt unevenly, leading to a gritty or clumpy consistency.
Try these other McDonald's hacks
How to find the perfect cheese copycat isn't the only McDonald's secret the former corporate chef is spilling. Mike Haracz has shared many behind-the-scenes tips and tricks in response to user questions and comments. To accentuate the American cheese on your Filet-O-Fish, give his upgrade a try: Order it with Big Mac sauce. "A Filet-O-Fish with Mac sauce is far superior to a regular Filet-O-Fish. Go ahead and try it, then respond and let me know that I was right."
Speaking of the Filet-O-Fish, if you enjoy the signature seafood sandwich's soft bun, Haracz encourages you to request that your McDouble bun be similarly steamed. "I need you to try it. I need you to report back. I know you're going to love it," he says. Like the Filet-O-Fish, the McDouble also prominently features the chain's American cheese.
Haracz also details an ordering hack to ensure you're getting fresh french fries or a fresh burger patty. Simply order it unseasoned, he says. "This is a great strategy if you want fresh fries. [Also for] unseasoned burger patties...they will have to make it fresh because all of the burger patties are seasoned after they're cooked before they're put in the [universal holding cabinet]." Order your cheeseburger this way so the melted dairy product can provide a necessary dose of salt.