The Clever Hack For Getting A Bigger Big Mac From McDonald's

McDonald's is one of those establishments where everyone has a favorite menu item, yet occasionally even the most devoted patrons yearn for something fresh. Enter the secret menu, which consists of internet-based menu hacks featuring items ranging from a straightforward grilled cheese to the over-the-top Chicken Big Mac. While ordering a Chicken Big Mac requires some fancy ordering (and a lot of waste), one secret item makes a lot of sense — the so-called Denali Big Mac.

This colossal rendition of the iconic Big Mac is simple to execute. All you have to do is ask a McDonald's employee to replace the two traditional beef patties with Quarter Pounder patties. This swap maintains the quintessential elements of the Big Mac — American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, and the signature special sauce — but culminates in a substantial burger rivaling any fast food establishment. Of course, this super Big Mac will come at a price, and you'll have to go into a store or drive-thru to order it since there's no option for it in the McDonald's app.