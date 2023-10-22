It Turns Out McDonald's Doesn't Even Cook The Onions On Top Of Its Burgers

As the biggest fast food chain in the world, McDonald's seems to have perfected its menu and ways of cooking since it first opened in 1948. However, the chain isn't beyond making tweaks to its processes from time to time, with one change being criticized by both customers and former employees. It would appear that McDonald's has changed the way it incorporates onions into its burgers and may be misrepresenting them in the process.

In early 2023, McDonald's announced that it would be adding onions to its burger patties while the patties were still on the grill. This is a change from how it was previously added to the burgers. Prior to the change, employees would add onions to the burger after cooking — when they were assembling the sandwich. McDonald's marketed the change as a way of adding a caramelized flavor to one's sandwich (per McDonald's). However, this appears to be blatantly false. Taking to TikTok, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz pointed out that the onions on McDonald's burgers are actually uncooked. He said, "These onions are not cooked at all whatsoever."

Haracz criticized the company for not correcting its marketing when it comes to its onions. Caramelized onions are typically cooked in butter or oil as a way to soften the vegetable and bring out a natural sweetness.