McDonald's Big Mac Was Originally Created For Steel Workers

First created in Pennsylvania in 1967, the Big Mac is one of McDonald's biggest successes and, according to Reader's Digest, is the second most popular item on the restaurant's menu after french fries. Sold all over the world, this impressive sandwich is so widespread that the Big Mac Index — a comparison of global Big Mac prices — is used as a way of measuring whether a country's currency is over or undervalued and is religiously published by The Economist at the beginning of every year. As such an economically important sandwich, it makes sense that the Big Mac's beginnings can be traced back to working-class people.

Specifically, the Big Mac was first invented in Uniontown, a steel-milling town around 50 miles south of Pittsburgh, and was an immediate hit being sold in McDonald's all over America only one year after its creation. So, what was the inspiration behind this classic sandwich and how did the inventor, Jim Delligatti, come up with the idea in the first place?