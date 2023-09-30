Are McDonald's Burgers Really 100% Beef?

For decades, McDonald's golden arches have been synonymous with convenience, but the fast food chain has also been the subject of rumors about the ingredients and composition of its beloved burger patty. Consumers nowadays seem to demand more honesty and transparency about what goes into their meals, and there's one question that looms large: What's really between the buns at McDonald's? Are the burgers truly 100% beef?

The answer is yes. McDonald's assures customers on its website that "every patty is 100% real beef with no fillers, additives, or preservatives." The company utilizes the leftovers from cuts such as chuck, round, and sirloin to craft its burger patties, grinding and shaping them into the perfect hamburger. These patties are frozen at the supplier sites before being transported to restaurants, with an estimated two to three weeks between freezing and serving.

Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, confirmed as much in a viral TikTok clip. "I've been in the facilities where they make the meat patties...Here's the secret. It's just beef. It is 100% beef," Haracz explained. "There is absolutely nothing else."