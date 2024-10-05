14 Expert Tips For Making The Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie warms us up from the inside out, kind of like an edible hug. This is why, for nearly 18 years as a professional chef, I served dozens of guests a multi-course Thanksgiving menu that almost always ended with a luscious pumpkin pie. But while I generally stuck to the classic recipe, I also played with it here and there, adding a pinch of this or swapping out something for that. In the process, I learned many helpful tips and tricks.

Baking a pie is part art and part science, with certain aspects of the recipe being non-negotiable if the result is going to turn out correctly. From how the crust is prepared to ensuring the filling is flavorful and rich, certain tips and tricks are integral to ensuring dinner guests are going to be treated to the pie they know and love. I'm here to share these insights with you and illuminate the handful of swaps you can make that will give your pie a creative personal twist.