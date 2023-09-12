You Should Absolutely Be Topping Pumpkin Pie With Cranberry Sauce

With so many other foods competing during Thanksgiving dinner, there's a good chance you've never thought to combine cranberry sauce with homemade pumpkin pie. These two items are essential on menus for the big fall feast but aren't usually considered complementary.

We think the instinct to keep them separate needs to change immediately; the flavors of cranberry sauce play remarkably well with those of pumpkin pie. The spices of pumpkin pie — nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, and others — create a warm blend of sweet and savory. Plus, this sentiment rings true for store-bought varieties and homemade pies alike.

Cranberry sauce, meanwhile, provides a unique mélange of sweet and tart. We already know that its contrast to the salty earthiness of turkey is a beloved combination. Adding it to pumpkin pie does the same but with new flavors. Spooning a few dollops of cranberry sauce on top of your pumpkin pie will give you a sharp and tantalizing contrast of flavors and textures, with acidity cutting through the pie's rich creaminess. So, if you've still got some cranberry sauce at the main course's end or leftovers the day after, you may want to try this Thanksgiving feast hack.