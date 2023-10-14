24 Unique Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is a staple of autumnal cuisine. They're such an iconic dish of the holidays that one town in Connecticut delayed their Thanksgiving celebration in 1705 because they didn't have enough of the ingredients needed for the pie. Back then, some New England pumpkin pies used to be cooked directly in pumpkin shells. However, today, the dessert has become more convenient to make or buy and is usually served in classic pie crusts rather than hollow pumpkins, and they still grace many dining tables during Thanksgiving.

Traditional flavors are so popular that you can find just about anything pumpkin spice-flavored during the season. Still, there are some who vehemently avoid the craze, and we get it. Pumpkin pie might not be for everyone. But we think it can be, especially if you elevate the traditional flavors. From creamy to sweet to savory, there are a multitude of ways to spruce up the classic pie. While we're fans of the original and know a good thing when we taste it, we are also believers in the power of innovation. Here, we've gathered some creative ingredients ranging from out-of-the-ordinary to completely indulgent that will take your homemade or store-bought pumpkin pie to the next level.