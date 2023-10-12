Ruth Reichl's Pumpkin Pie Tip Requires Showing One Ingredient Some Extra Love
Pumpkin pie is one of the best Thanksgiving recipes around. While many home cooks have secret ingredients that help raise their pie above all the others (like using Saigon cinnamon for extra spice and warmth or making a maple pumpkin pie for an earthy sweetness), Ruth Reichl has a unique tip that you've probably never heard of before. In fact, in her book "My Kitchen Year," the longtime magazine editor and food writer explained that when making her pumpkin pie, she likes to roast the pumpkin purée in the oven first. She does this by spreading the purée with a spatula across a baking sheet and then putting it in the oven for about 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
While this step may seem simple, it can really make all the difference. Roasting the purée takes away that slightly unpleasant, almost bitter raw pumpkin flavor and makes the filling smoother and sweeter with a hint of oven-roasted goodness that will likely get people asking for your recipe.
Should you try it for your next family gathering?
There are plenty of reasons you should roast your pumpkin purée when making a pumpkin pie. Firstly, it adds an extra layer of flavor. This is especially true if you choose to combine the purée with classic pumpkin spices and sugar before roasting because it allows the flavors some time to develop and really shine. However, make sure to only add spices and sugar when roasting and to leave out other ingredients like eggs or cream. This is because adding the egg too early and cooking it for longer than necessary can cause your pie to have an undesirable rubbery consistency, and the same goes for the added cream.
Another reason to try the oven-roasted pumpkin purée method is that the time spent roasting helps some of the liquid naturally present in the purée evaporate. This leads to a thicker and more pumpkin-forward filling and a pie crust that is more likely to stay nice and firm instead of getting soggy. However, roasting the purée will also change the consistency of the pie, making it a bit heavier and thicker.
For some, the more custard-like and fudgy texture of the oven-roasted purée pumpkin pie might be the perfect flavor-packed switch from the traditional lighter version. However, you may have to add some water or milk to the recipe if you prefer a more classic pumpkin pie-filling texture.
Other ways to make your pumpkin pie this year's star
Roasting your pumpkin purée is a great way to subtly add extra flavor and make a delicious pie that will keep people coming back for more. And if you want to impress your relatives over the holidays with your baking skills in an even more flashy way, you can also top your oven-roasted purée pie with whipped mascarpone or roasted white chocolate whipped cream.
If you really want to do something creative and surprising (but still delicious), try topping your roasted purée pumpkin pie with another Thanksgiving classic — cranberry sauce. While this may sound strange initially, adding cranberry sauce to your pumpkin pie can lend the dessert the perfect dose of acidic tartness that will complement the warm spices and balance out the sweetness of the condensed milk. You can do this by spooning a scoop of the sauce onto each piece of pie or by coating the entire pie in a shiny cranberry sauce glaze. This is best done after the pie is cooled but before it is put in the refrigerator to set.