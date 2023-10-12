Ruth Reichl's Pumpkin Pie Tip Requires Showing One Ingredient Some Extra Love

There are plenty of reasons you should roast your pumpkin purée when making a pumpkin pie. Firstly, it adds an extra layer of flavor. This is especially true if you choose to combine the purée with classic pumpkin spices and sugar before roasting because it allows the flavors some time to develop and really shine. However, make sure to only add spices and sugar when roasting and to leave out other ingredients like eggs or cream. This is because adding the egg too early and cooking it for longer than necessary can cause your pie to have an undesirable rubbery consistency, and the same goes for the added cream.

Another reason to try the oven-roasted pumpkin purée method is that the time spent roasting helps some of the liquid naturally present in the purée evaporate. This leads to a thicker and more pumpkin-forward filling and a pie crust that is more likely to stay nice and firm instead of getting soggy. However, roasting the purée will also change the consistency of the pie, making it a bit heavier and thicker.

For some, the more custard-like and fudgy texture of the oven-roasted purée pumpkin pie might be the perfect flavor-packed switch from the traditional lighter version. However, you may have to add some water or milk to the recipe if you prefer a more classic pumpkin pie-filling texture.