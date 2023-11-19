Trust Us, Black Pepper Is The Secret Ingredient Your Pumpkin Pie Needs

You can use as little as a pinch of black pepper up to about ⅛ teaspoon to elevate the flavors and spice of the other ingredients in your pumpkin pie spice mix, depending on the freshness of the black pepper you're using. Typically, the fresher the black pepper, the less you need to use, and as with any ingredient, the fresher, the better.

The grind of the pepper is also important; using a finely ground black pepper is recommended over a coarser grind like what's preferred in savory dishes or ground tableside. A finely ground pepper will impart a sharper taste and be less visible than flecks of coarsely ground black peppercorns.

Although you could use freshly ground white pepper in your pumpkin pie spice mix, it doesn't have the same undertones of citrus and floral that work so well with the spices in pumpkin pie. Rather white pepper will add more of an umami-type richness to your pumpkin pie.

Since freshly ground black pepper fits in beautifully with warm, autumnal spices like cinnamon and clove, consider adding it to any dish that might feature a similar flavor profile, from creamy sweet potato pies to pumpkin-spiced lattes with extra zing.