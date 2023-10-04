The Subtle Ingredient Swap That Adds Some Extra Spice To Pumpkin Pie

With autumn in full swing, you might be doing more than just visiting local apple orchards or decorating your porch with seasonal flair; you're likely also thinking about this year's Thanksgiving menu. Perfecting the roast turkey and your creamy mashed potatoes is important, but creating a delicious and flavorful pumpkin pie is often a top priority, too. You might have made enough pumpkin pies by now to feel confident in roasting your own pumpkin and making your own pie crust from scratch.

Despite your go-to list of essential ingredients, there's one adjustment you might consider making to your typical pumpkin pie seasoning. Whether you opt for store-bought pumpkin pie spice or mix your own blend, the type of cinnamon you choose can be a game-changer. There's a strong chance you've been purchasing regular cinnamon at the supermarket, assuming that all ground cinnamon varieties are alike. In reality, there are four different types of cinnamon harvested globally, and Saigon cinnamon — also called Vietnamese cinnamon — offers the most robust flavor due to its high volatile oil content. If you're looking to infuse your pumpkin pie with a more pronounced cinnamon flavor, Saigon cinnamon is your best bet.