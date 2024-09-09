The Frozen Burrito Brand That's By Far The Best You Can Buy

Before the McDonald's breakfast burrito and Wendy's breakfast burrito came onto the scene, the best frozen burrito brand, according to our taste-test ranking, started its business. Ruiz Foods and its El Monterey brand was founded in 1964 and now touts itself as "America's #1 Frozen Mexican Food." Originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, the Ruiz family settled in Los Angeles during the Mexican Revolution but relocated to the San Joaquin Valley in the 1950s. Father-and-son duo Louis and Fred Ruiz started by creating enchilada recipes, while wife and mother Rosie assisted with getting the seasoning just right.

Now, Ruiz Foods is the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States. After having expanded its facilities to make more than just enchiladas, it makes some of the best frozen burritos on the market that you can buy. Focusing on the balance and complexity of flavors, Daily Meal's own Jenn Carnevale fell in love with the El Monterey Signature Loaded Nacho Chimi over nine other burrito brands that she taste tested. This frozen delight features Angus ground beef, cheddar, mozzarella, Monterey jack, and black beans — all of which are seasoned well and complement each other. Plus, it has a hint of heat without being too spicy.