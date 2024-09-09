The Frozen Burrito Brand That's By Far The Best You Can Buy
Before the McDonald's breakfast burrito and Wendy's breakfast burrito came onto the scene, the best frozen burrito brand, according to our taste-test ranking, started its business. Ruiz Foods and its El Monterey brand was founded in 1964 and now touts itself as "America's #1 Frozen Mexican Food." Originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, the Ruiz family settled in Los Angeles during the Mexican Revolution but relocated to the San Joaquin Valley in the 1950s. Father-and-son duo Louis and Fred Ruiz started by creating enchilada recipes, while wife and mother Rosie assisted with getting the seasoning just right.
Now, Ruiz Foods is the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States. After having expanded its facilities to make more than just enchiladas, it makes some of the best frozen burritos on the market that you can buy. Focusing on the balance and complexity of flavors, Daily Meal's own Jenn Carnevale fell in love with the El Monterey Signature Loaded Nacho Chimi over nine other burrito brands that she taste tested. This frozen delight features Angus ground beef, cheddar, mozzarella, Monterey jack, and black beans — all of which are seasoned well and complement each other. Plus, it has a hint of heat without being too spicy.
The best El Monterey frozen burritos and chimichangas
You can find many other El Monterey burritos and chimichangas in store freezers that you can buy, with consumers loving the doughy and light tortillas that taste homemade. Among the breakfast burritos, the egg, applewood smoked bacon & cheese flavor is a favorite.
The company's signature line of products are made with premium ingredients, so you won't need to add your own like you would to upgrade frozen burritos made by other brands. Additionally, all of the burritos and chimichangas are easy to heat in the microwave, air fryer, or oven for a quick meal if you're busy or just have a craving for some quick Mexican food. Across its facilities in California, South Carolina, and Texas, Ruiz Foods and El Monterey make dozens of frozen Mexican foods. Among these products are a variety of taquitos — regular, Mexican grill, and extra crunchy — all made with complementary ingredients and authentic Mexican spices. You can even get breakfast taquitos and wraps and grilled quesadillas. The Signature line also features family size meals, entrées, and bowls complete with sauces and sides.
El Monterey's other frozen products and recipes
On top of that, Ruiz Foods and El Monterey offer recipes that allow you to make homemade-style dishes with all of these items. For instance, you can transform the burritos, enchiladas, and taquitos into delicious casserole dishes with the respective frozen products, a few extra ingredients, and a deep, oven-safe baking dish. Expanding on those ideas, consider pairing El Monterey frozen items with fresh sauces and dips, such as Bobby Flay's guacamole, some classic pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
That way, you will still be able to enjoy the best frozen burrito you can find on the market to buy, but if you're in the mood for a little bit of an upgrade, you can easily check out the brand's website to see how to take the best frozen burritos to the next level. It's like having the best of both worlds.