We Tasted And Ranked 10 Store-Bought Frozen Burritos

When the days are long and cooking time is short, what do you reach for when it comes to lunch, dinner, or even a quick snack? Sometimes, you might not have the energy or skillsets to spend your free hours in the kitchen cooking from scratch. What better way to sate your hunger than with a frozen burrito? Beef, chicken, tofu, beans, cheese –- the options are endless in the freezer aisle, especially in this day and age.

But which brands are worth the buy and which should be avoided at all cost? That's where I come in. I taste-tested 10 top frozen burrito brands to see which options offered the best flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction. I'll also let you know those that were a complete fail. Let's see if your go-to brand made the cut or if a new favorite might creep into your cart. Like most of my taste tests, I was definitely surprised!