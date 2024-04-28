Here's Why You Can't Customize A McDonald's Breakfast Burrito

Most McDonald's menu items can be altered slightly to fit the customer's preferred tastes. It's not too much to ask for your cheeseburger to be served without the slivered onions, and you can always politely request an extra helping of sauce on your Big Mac. Even most of the breakfast menu items have some wiggle room when it comes to modifications. You can request a Sausage McMuffin sans egg or add extra cheese without employees batting an eye. However, there is one breakfast menu item that comes as-is: The sausage breakfast burritos.

Unfortunately for those who make frequent modifications to their food, this McDonald's menu item is not made fresh to order. The sausage burritos that McDonald's offers during breakfast hours contain a pre-made egg mixture that contains all the extra ingredients already mixed in, making it pretty much impossible for employees to make serious modifications to your order. If there is an element of the burrito, such as the green chiles or sausage pieces, that you don't want to eat, you'll likely have to pick them out by hand yourself. Most locations also pre-wrap their burritos during prep hours, so customers won't have much luck asking employees to add additional ingredients to their burritos, either.