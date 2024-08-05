14 Tasty Ways To Upgrade Frozen Burritos

Don't you just love frozen burritos, folks? We sure do. Store-bought frozen burritos may not always stack up to the restaurant versions, but when you're in a pinch and need a quick breakfast, lunch, or dinner, they're reliable, tasty, and easy to prepare — and not as easy to ruin as homemade frozen burritos. If you've had too many store-bought frozen burritos in your time, though, you might find that they start to get a little boring. Luckily, these freezer staples are surprisingly easy to upgrade, to improve their flavor and texture and make your next meal an utter sensation.

Store-bought frozen burritos are surprisingly versatile flavor-wise, and are well-suited to being paired with additional ingredients that bring out their smooth, savory, and creamy notes. Their smaller size and compact shape also makes them perfect for tucking into a casserole or wrapping with other foods to make a more substantial meal. Frozen burritos are also surprisingly adept at being cooked in alternative ways than just popping them in the microwave. By throwing them in a panini press, an air fryer, or even a pan of bubbling fat, you can totally transform them.