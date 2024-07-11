The One Ingredient Bobby Flay Never Uses In His Guacamole

Guacamole is an extremely adaptable dish and a great showcase for prized ingredients. You can get pretty creative with your dip, but most recipes typically include creamy avocados, fresh cilantro, and crunchy peppers and onions — and they may call for tomatoes, too.

Celebrity chef, television host and cookbook author Bobby Flay has a dissenting opinion on that last one though. While you may find plenty of tomato representation in his recipes from pastas and salads to burgers, he is adamantly anti-tomato for guacamole purposes. "It does not belong in guacamole," Flay said on TikTok of the offending red fruit, adding, "I will debate this forever."

Given that Flay has a television show called "Beat Bobby Flay" it's probably safe to say he has no problem taking on conflict. Instead, he says his ideal recipe includes just five ingredients: Avocado, cilantro, red onion, fresh lime, and green chilies (jalapeño or serrano). So next time you make classic fresh guacamole, if you want to follow the Flay method, leave your tomato to the side.