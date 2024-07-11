Here's Exactly What Goes Into Wendy's Breakfast Burrito

Beyond knowing what ingredients are in each Wendy's breakfast burrito, it also helps to know about nutritional features. And, although the sausage and bacon options have similar ingredients, there are still a few differences to be aware of. For one thing, both are high protein breakfasts, containing more than 30 grams a piece, although the bacon option has slightly more. This is close to the recommended minimum daily value of protein and can make them a great way to start your day. They also contain nutrients such as iron, calcium, and potassium.

The not-so-good news, however, is that while they may be protein-packed, they're also packed with a fair amount of fat. The sausage burrito has 53 grams of fat and the bacon option has 41 grams. Since the daily recommended value of fat is between 44 and 78 grams, this amount can add up quickly. Worse yet, both contain small amounts of trans fats, which are best avoided as much as possible as they can cause arterial buildup. Another thing to be aware of is that these burritos, delicious as they may be, might not be the best pick for people with food sensitivities or dietary restrictions. Not only do they contain eggs and pork, but they also contain soy, milk, and wheat. Armed with this information, however, it's up to you whether you chomp down on one of these tasty burritos next time you're at Wendy's or skip them in favor of a different menu item.