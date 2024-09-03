Give Your Applesauce A Hint Of Heat For An Exciting Dinner Side

Applesauce is an excellent side choice for dinner any night of the week. It's quick and easy and helps you use up all those apples you buy every week but don't always get through. But man, can it get boring — there's probably a reason this unassuming dish is so often associated with baby food. But if you're serving anyone who's not a toddler, it's time to spice it up with the help of chile peppers.

Adding heat in the form of chiles adds dynamic flavor, transforming this simple side into an unforgettable accompaniment. But it's not all about adding a fiery edge. You will want to thoughtfully balance sweet and spicy to create intrigue and make every bite engaging.

Spicy applesauce is the perfect side for many mains precisely because of this complexity. The sweetness from the apples mellow the chile's heat, while the peppery notes and intriguing aroma bring out depth in the apples. Even better, it's easy to make. This change is perhaps the least amount of work you can do to make a memorable meal and still say you cooked something.