Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Super-Fast Roasted Chile Peppers

Thanks to most air fryers' convenience and easy-to-navigate functions, recipes you can make in your air fryer are terrific for when you want low-maintenance cooking. However, even the simplest of recipes come with instructions; by keeping a few low-stakes tips in mind, you can make a high-quality batch of air fryer-roasted chiles.

Although oven-roasted chiles can benefit from a small coating of oil, air fryers are designed to cook foods without oil, which means you can save your favorite cooking fats for other recipes. Just wash your chiles before you start the air-frying process to remove any residual soil or other debris.

Avoid overcrowding the chiles in your air fryer to prevent uneven cooking. If you need to make a large batch of roasted chile peppers, air-fry them in batches. To prevent a mess in your air fryer, line the basket with parchment paper. Unlike aluminum foil, which foods often cling to, non-stick parchment paper allows chile peppers to slide right off. Bear in mind that parchment paper can only withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.

The roasting process for chile peppers should only take a few minutes in your air fryer. Once your chilies are blistered and browned to perfection, they're ready to be added to your favorite recipes.