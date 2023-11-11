The Naturally Sweet Ingredient For Incredibly Soft Muffins

Muffins are an ideal project for a budding baker. The batter is forgiving, most recipes require relatively few ingredients, and you don't need to bust out your stand mixer. Nevertheless, even the most experienced bakers among us have likely turned out a batch of muffins that don't quite hit. Much like the oft-maligned scone, muffins can sometimes come out tough or dry for seemingly inexplicable reasons.

To ensure a perfect crumb every time, reach for the applesauce. Not only will it keep your muffins moist, but it will also add a subtle sweetness that, rest assured, won't taste overwhelmingly of apples. Plus, thanks to that built-in sweetness, applesauce muffins don't require a whole lot of added sugar or fat, which means you can rightfully call them healthy. Here's how to incorporate the mushy ingredient into your next batch of muffins.