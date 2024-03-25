The Acidic Secret Ingredient You Need To Add To Your Applesauce

As you gather ingredients to make applesauce over your stove, apple cider vinegar is the addition you need to create an evenly flavored snack. The acidic aroma and taste impart a necessary brightness to cooked apples and may even give this spoonable food a longer shelf life. Along with the facts you should know about apple cider vinegar, this potent liquid can also kill bacteria and act as a food preservative. This means your homemade applesauce may last slightly longer than expected when stored properly in your refrigerator. Yet, when in the applesauce-making process should you add this select ingredient?

Aside from these added benefits, apple cider vinegar is primarily used for its pungent flavor and you can add however much you desire at any point in the cooking process. Adding vinegar to raw chopped apples slows down oxidation and helps maintain your apples' light flesh color until you're done simmering and mashing. Start by adding just a splash or two of vinegar. Once your apples soften and cook down, taste the mixture to see if more is necessary.

Alternatively, wait to add vinegar until your applesauce is efficiently mashed. Gently stir in the liquid and taste, adjusting as necessary. Adding vinegar to this fruity snack once cooked may result in a brighter-tasting sauce. Regardless of when you add this contrasting component, apple cider vinegar isn't the only acidic ingredient capable of giving your next pot of applesauce an elevated taste.