The Acidic Secret Ingredient You Need To Add To Your Applesauce
Few foods are more comforting and satisfying than a warm bowl of mashed apples. Suppose you already know how to make applesauce. In that case, you've long been privy to the importance of choosing the right variety of apples and using enough sugar and water to make this food evenly textured and delicious. Yet, perhaps you've been feeling like your applesauce needs something extra. Sure enough, you may be missing one revitalizing ingredient that transforms standard batches of applesauce into a highly desirable treat. While giving your pot of chopped apples an upgrade with various warming spices is always welcome, to successfully counteract the sweetness from apples and sugar, consider using a splash or two of apple cider vinegar.
If you're unfamiliar, apple cider vinegar is an acidic liquid made of apples' residual juices and natural sugars. According to Healthline, apple cider vinegar, or more so, the resulting acetic acid produced during fermentation, has been linked to certain health-related benefits like blood sugar maintenance and above-average heart health. Beyond being good for you, apple cider vinegar imparts a much-needed balance of flavor to your next pot of simmering apples. Luckily, you can add this ingredient at various stages throughout the cooking process, basing this bright-tasting addition on your own tried and true recipe.
How to add apple cider vinegar to applesauce
As you gather ingredients to make applesauce over your stove, apple cider vinegar is the addition you need to create an evenly flavored snack. The acidic aroma and taste impart a necessary brightness to cooked apples and may even give this spoonable food a longer shelf life. Along with the facts you should know about apple cider vinegar, this potent liquid can also kill bacteria and act as a food preservative. This means your homemade applesauce may last slightly longer than expected when stored properly in your refrigerator. Yet, when in the applesauce-making process should you add this select ingredient?
Aside from these added benefits, apple cider vinegar is primarily used for its pungent flavor and you can add however much you desire at any point in the cooking process. Adding vinegar to raw chopped apples slows down oxidation and helps maintain your apples' light flesh color until you're done simmering and mashing. Start by adding just a splash or two of vinegar. Once your apples soften and cook down, taste the mixture to see if more is necessary.
Alternatively, wait to add vinegar until your applesauce is efficiently mashed. Gently stir in the liquid and taste, adjusting as necessary. Adding vinegar to this fruity snack once cooked may result in a brighter-tasting sauce. Regardless of when you add this contrasting component, apple cider vinegar isn't the only acidic ingredient capable of giving your next pot of applesauce an elevated taste.
Enhance your next batch of applesauce with a touch of citrus
Whether you make instant pot applesauce or follow a more traditional recipe, citrus is another way to add acidity to this delightful food. If you don't have a bottle of apple cider vinegar, add a squeeze of lemon juice directly to chopped apples before or after cooking. Unlike vinegar, lemon juice has a distinct citrus taste so be prepared to notice subtle flavor differences. Instead of adding only lemon juice, combine different citrus fruits. A squeeze of lemon and orange juice with some added citrus zest can add a surprising complexity to applesauce.
Citrus has a similar acidic makeup to apple cider vinegar so you can use both ingredients interchangeably. If you want a more robust sauce, highlight the notes of citrus by adding your favorite warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and ginger. These spices pair well with the fresh and lively qualities of citrus fruit. Regardless of which acidic ingredient you choose, adding a touch of spice is a nice way to impart additional flavor to applesauce. While citrus juice and zest are vibrant ingredients used to liven the flavor of this warm and comforting snack, choose apple cider vinegar for an acidic bite that seamlessly blends into the resulting taste of your applesauce.