Why Ceviche Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant Vs At Home, According To A Professional Chef

Raw seafood is a delicacy in cultures across the globe. From tartare to sushi to poke, uncooked fish is regularly transformed into a dish that's both tasty and reflective of the distinct culinary heritage of a country. One such dish that's commonly found in South American countries is ceviche. While it begins with raw seafood, the fish in ceviche is, in fact, "cooked" (or "pseudo-cooked") using the magical properties of an acidic ingredient. Though you can produce a tasty and safe-to-eat ceviche at home, though, it's seldom as flavorful and tender as the kind you might enjoy when dining at a fine restaurant.

It's no secret that restaurant chefs have an advantage over home cooks in many regards, particularly when it comes to cooking more complex dishes, like ceviche. Though ceviche isn't particularly difficult to execute, there are some important considerations to be made, and pitfalls that need to be avoided, to create a version worthy of being served by a five-star restaurant. To unlock the restaurant secrets to ceviche, you need a guide who has worked in a professional setting. That's where I come in. With nearly 18 years of experience as a chef, I know a thing or two about what makes ceviche taste so much better at a restaurant. I'm here to help you learn these tricks of the trade and illuminate the many ways you can use them to up your ceviche game.