Grapefruit Is The Punchy Ingredient That Takes Classic Ceviche To A New Level

Ceviche might be the only common dish in the world that you can say is "cooked," but also not really. A combination of fresh seafood and vegetables, ceviche is made in citrus juice, attaining a cooked-like consistency without any heat involved. Typically, this juice is either lemon or lime juice, which not only has its signature textural effect on the fish in question but also imbues them with the fruit's natural flavors.

But what if you could use a different citrus fruit in ceviche entirely to achieve the same general goal but with a totally unique flavor profile? What if you used — dare we even speak it — grapefruit? It's not nearly as unbelievable as it might sound because how we often perceive grapefruit is wrong. It doesn't have to have the overpowering, mouth-puckering sourness of white grapefruit; you can use the much sweeter taste of red grapefruit and achieve a really interesting ceviche result.