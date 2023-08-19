The Smelly Reason You Should Avoid Using Plastic Mixing Bowls

With so many different options, deciding which bowls are right for you may be overwhelming. While it might simply come down to personal preference, there are a few things to keep in mind when choosing, namely how much space you have in your kitchen and what you plan to use them for.

Many mixing bowls come in a set, so you get a variety of different sizes. While it may be tempting to go for the set with the most bowls, consider how much storage space you have in your kitchen and how often you plan to use them. Most at-home chefs don't need 10 or more bowls, so stick to the few sizes you think you'll use the most.

Mixing bowls can be used for so many things, whether storing food, tossing salads, stirring batters, or marinating meat and poultry. Consider this when deciding — some may benefit from pouring spouts or lids, especially if you plan on taking your food to potlucks and gatherings. Others may prefer an attractive bowl that can move seamlessly from the kitchen to the dining table. And even though plastic bowls can become smelly over time, they are shatterproof and not very expensive, which could be precisely what you're looking for. Whatever your reason for looking to expand your kitchen tools, rest easy knowing there is a mixing bowl for everyone.