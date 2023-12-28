The Type Of Bowl You Use Can Make Or Break Your Ceviche
Ceviche is a fascinating dish, and the key to its success is simply the chemical reaction that occurs when marinating raw seafood in citric acid. Making ceviche involves the delicate process of selecting and preparing your seafood and then concocting your citrus marinade, also referred to as leche de tigre. After all of this time and effort preparing the ingredients for your ceviche, the last thing you want is to ruin the dish with one simple misstep: Using the wrong cookware.
If you use reactive cookware, as in cookware made of reactive metals like aluminum or copper, your ceviche will take on the metallic properties of said cookware, irreparably changing the taste and color of your dish. Reactive cookware will quickly take your ceviche from zesty and bright to metallic and dull. Make sure to avoid reactive cookware and you'll be able to maintain the integrity of your ceviche's flavor and appearance.
Breaking it down: Cookware and ceviche
Ceviche is one of those dishes where heat is not used at all, where the science of cooking ceviche is all in the chemical reaction between the seafood and its acidic marinade. The citric acid marinade, or leche de tigre, contains molecules that break down the proteins in the seafood, thereby creating a stiff texture as heat would. If you were to use reactive cookware to marinate the seafood, the citric marinade would also attack the metals in the cookware and break them down, contaminating your ceviche with a metallic taste and color. This is why the science begins before you even bust out any of your ingredients.
Instead, choose non-reactive cookware made of glass, ceramic, or stainless steel for your ceviche. Any standard stainless steel mixing bowls will do, as you might already have these as staple tools in your kitchen. But if you want to match the aesthetic of your peppy, lively ceviche, consider investing in colorfully painted ceramic or glass bowls for presentation value.
Key elements to making great ceviche
Now that you have your non-reactive cookware ready to go, make sure you don't skimp on high-quality ingredients. You'll need the freshest fish possible from your local fishmonger — so fresh that you should be able to eat it raw. Whitefish varieties are your best bet due to their mild flavor and firmness, making them perfect for absorbing the qualities of your marinade and relaxing the texture just enough.
Create your marinade using your favorite citrus juices from lemons, limes, or even oranges. You can even make a traditional Peruvian leche de tigre using a variation of fish stock, lime juice, and spices like garlic, ginger, onion, and habanero pepper. When it comes to marinating your fish or seafood, you also don't want to make the mistake of marinating your ceviche for too long. There are endless variations on ingredients for ceviche marinade, but as long as you start with quality non-reactive cookware, you're well on your way to delicious homemade ceviche.