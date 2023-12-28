The Type Of Bowl You Use Can Make Or Break Your Ceviche

Ceviche is a fascinating dish, and the key to its success is simply the chemical reaction that occurs when marinating raw seafood in citric acid. Making ceviche involves the delicate process of selecting and preparing your seafood and then concocting your citrus marinade, also referred to as leche de tigre. After all of this time and effort preparing the ingredients for your ceviche, the last thing you want is to ruin the dish with one simple misstep: Using the wrong cookware.

If you use reactive cookware, as in cookware made of reactive metals like aluminum or copper, your ceviche will take on the metallic properties of said cookware, irreparably changing the taste and color of your dish. Reactive cookware will quickly take your ceviche from zesty and bright to metallic and dull. Make sure to avoid reactive cookware and you'll be able to maintain the integrity of your ceviche's flavor and appearance.