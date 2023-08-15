The Fresh Fish You're Buying Might Have Actually Been Frozen First

Obviously, fish caught that day and transported straight to your table is going to be the best seafood you can possibly eat. That's true of any protein that's truly "fresh" in the sense that no time has passed since it came from the animal. But most people don't live close enough to a coastline to make that a reality, and yet grocery stores still offer "fresh" seafood. How is that possible?

It isn't, at least not by how you're thinking of the term. "Fresh" seafood is flash-frozen after being caught (just like "frozen" seafood), transported to stores, then unfrozen and sold as "fresh." If it weren't, there'd be no way to get salmon to, say, Pittsburgh before it started smelling extremely ripe. What this leads to is a paradoxical situation where frozen fish is actually more fresh than the "fresh" stuff. While fresh fish has been unfrozen for at least some period of time before you purchase it, frozen fish is thawed and immediately eaten.

Frozen fish is more than just as good as fresh fish; in inland areas, it's even better.