The Huge Mistake You Should Avoid When Thawing Frozen Fish

Some people prefer to cook fish straight from the freezer. This practice can save you time and effort, but you might end up with a soggy mess — especially when cooking oilier fish like tuna, salmon, or sardines. Your best bet is to thaw the fish, even if that means waiting a little bit longer to get your meal ready. But first, there are a couple of steps you must take to avoid bacterial growth and other food safety risks. For example, you should always remove the fish from its vacuum packaging before thawing it.

Manufacturers use vacuum sealing to extend food shelf-life and prevent spoilage. This packaging method involves removing the air from sealed bags to reduce moisture loss and keep your food from drying out. It also prevents cross-contamination during transportation and storage, which in turn may increase food safety. However, some pathogens can only grow in the absence of oxygen. An example is Clostridium botulinum, an anaerobic bacterium that produces neurotoxins.

In some cases, this microorganism can contaminate vacuum-sealed fish without causing visible spoilage, warns the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If ingested, it may cause a potentially fatal disease called botulism. Thawing frozen fish in its vacuum packaging can increase the risk of contamination because C. botulinum thrives at temperatures above 38 degrees Fahrenheit.