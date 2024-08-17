14 Ingredients That Will Take Your Pasta Salad To The Next Level

Is there a bigger crowd-pleaser than a simple pasta salad? We don't think so. This evergreen combination of tender pasta, juicy vegetables, sprightly herbs, and a zingy dressing provides more than the sum of its parts. It manages to hit almost every taste in each mouthful — combining acidity, savoriness, sweetness, and saltiness — and its collection of textures makes each bite an event in itself. However, there are ways that you can improve upon this timeless dish that you probably haven't even thought of, by using some ingredients that will take your pasta salad in entirely new directions.

The beauty of pasta salad is that, while it's big on flavor, it's also exceptionally receptive to new tastes. Pasta salads absorb spice well without letting these flavors become too dominant. Plus, when ingredients such as sriracha or pepperoni are added, they can give pasta salad a little piquancy and brightness. Creamy ingredients like ranch or tahini can also improve the dish's texture while contributing more flavor than regular mayonnaise. Additionally, who said that you have to use plain old penne in your salad? You can even upgrade the pasta itself to give every forkful maximum flavor. Ready to cook? Let's go.