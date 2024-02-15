Bored Of Your Go-To Pasta Salad? Throw In Some Shrimp

Pasta salads are a fun go-to side dish with plenty of flavor options. They can be as simple as throwing together any kind of bite-size pasta with some chopped veggies and dressing. Toss in cubed cheddar or blue cheese crumbles for a little pizzazz. Maybe add some flaked tuna or diced ham as well. But if you've found you're always reaching for the same old pasta salad ingredients, and you're not excited to eat it anymore, you just might be stuck in a rut. There's one ingredient that can perk your pasta salad back up and revive its status among favorites.

The next time you're making pasta salad, throw in some succulent shrimp. Not only is the crustacean firm yet tender when it's served cold, but its sweet meaty flavor makes it perfect for salads of all types. Since shrimp is more dense than noodles but softer than most of the veggies, its texture is ideal for pasta salads. And its unique ocean flavor means it will transform those salads into an elevated version of their former selves.