Give Your Pasta Salad New Life By Adding Deviled Eggs Into The Mix

Pasta salad is such a popular dish because it's bursting with flavor, yet so simple to put together. You can make it in minutes — especially if you use a store-bought dressing (although making your own is the way to go). If you're looking for a way to add a ton of flavor and protein to your next pasta salad recipe, you don't have to shred a bunch of chicken or grill up some shrimp. Instead, reach for the hard-boiled eggs. Their soft texture helps them blend right into the salad, and they'll give a traditional dish a fun twist that imbues your recipe with the flavors of deviled eggs.

Deviled eggs and pasta salad often use a mayonnaise-style dressing as a flavor enhancer, so combining the two just makes sense. For this flavor combo, it's best to use a creamier dressing rather than a vinegar-based one. Luckily, you can make it yourself with just a few key ingredients.