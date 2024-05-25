Pepperoni Helps Give Your Pasta Salad A Kick Of Meaty Goodness

Pasta salad is a delectable, low-fuss recipe that's always a crowd-pleaser at picnics and cookouts. Between the fun, short-grain pasta shapes like fusilli or rigatoni and a myriad of customizable mix-ins, it's hard to go wrong. But if your usual recipes have grown mundane, it's time to give an upgrade to the oft-one-note pasta salad. With the addition of a simple cured meat, pepperoni, you can transform this usual side dish into a main course meal.

Pepperoni not only adds protein to your pasta salad, but the lip-smacking salty flavor gives an additional layer of flavor. Pasta salad can sometimes get bogged down if the pasta is too bland or if your add-ins consist of light, fresh vegetables. Fresh veggies make a pasta salad bright and refreshing, but can often leave something to be desired. And sticking to the same old pasta salad recipes is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with pasta salad. So if you have any omnivores asking you where the meat is, pepperoni is the answer!