This Umami-Filled Compound Butter Is The Only One You'll Ever Need

As Julia Child once said, "With enough butter, anything is good." Whether you use it to fry up some breakfast, spread it plain on bread, or mix it into all your favorite baked goods, the delicious stick of golden fat helps flavor dissolve into it, improving everything immeasurably. The only thing better than butter? Compound butter. Compound butter is a simple mixture of good-quality unsalted butter and various flavorful ingredients, usually herbs and seasonings. One atypical ingredient that's perfect for compound butter is miso paste. There are different kinds of miso paste with slightly different flavor profiles you can experiment with, but they all share the most important trait: they introduce more umami to your butter.

Umami is Japanese for "a pleasant savory taste." Unlike the other taste groups that usually come on strong, umami is subtle, adding richness and depth rather than overriding. The umami in miso paste is also joined by a fair bit of salt, meaning it's essentially a flavor turbocharger for your compound butter. Whether you want to add more ingredients on top is up to you.