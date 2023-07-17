Miso Is The Secret Ingredient You Need To Add To Your Chocolate Cake

Every serious baker has a key ingredient they swear by to elevate their homemade ultimate chocolate cake. Depending on who you ask, some will tell you to add coffee or buttermilk — some even add red wine to chocolate cake batter. One thing most bakers can agree on, though, is the flavor-enhancing role of salt in a delicious chocolate cake (many even say you're probably not adding enough salt).

While tried-and-true salt is undoubtedly great, there's another deeply savory ingredient that you need to try adding to your next chocolate cake: miso paste. The distinctly umami kitchen staple used widely in Japan and other Asian countries to make a variety of dishes — including miso soup, curries, and stews — is made from cooked soybeans and salt, which have been fermented with koji, a mold made from malted barley or rice (or a combination of both). While there are various types and styles of miso, including white and red varieties, when added to recipes, the paste is known to amplify the flavor of the dish.

When mixed into chocolate cake batter, miso paste functions similarly to salt, adding an undertone of flavor depth, while balancing and complementing the sugary goodness in the recipe. Furthermore, it takes your cake to a whole new level, as it pairs with and boosts the perfectly earthy, bitter flavor compounds in cocoa, resulting in an extra complex and sultry bite of chocolate cake every time.