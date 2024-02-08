Brown Butter Is A Sauce Base Every Pasta Lover Should Know

Brown butter sauce is essentially butter that's been cooked past its melting point so that the water evaporates and the milk solids toast and turn brown. To make a basic brown butter sauce, all you need are three things: unsalted butter (we recommend you don't try to brown salted butter), a light-colored pan, which enables you to keep a closer eye on the melting process, and a non-metal stirring utensil such as a rubber spatula, wooden spoon, or a silicone whisk so that you don't damage your cookware when scraping up the browned bits.

First, chop your butter into uniformly sized pieces for even melting. Next, cook the butter slowly over medium heat until it starts to bubble and achieves a golden, straw-like color. Remember to keep stirring to prevent the butter from burning — this can happen quickly if not careful. After a few minutes of cooking, the foam should subside, with the milk solids dropping to the bottom of the pan. Now is the time to check for the tell-tale sign that your brown butter is done cooking – it has an aroma of toasted nuts and caramel.

The final, arguably most important, step is to scrape up all those flavorful buttery bits that have settled on the bottom of the pan. Once this is complete, strain the brown butter sauce into a bowl to prevent it from cooking further. And that's it — your brown butter sauce is ready to go.