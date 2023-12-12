For The Very Best Compound Butter, Start With Unsalted

No matter how you season and zuzh up the unsalted butter you started with, you'll want to keep your special flavored butter spread in plastic wrap or wax/parchment paper to ensure it stays in the best shape. Whether you chose to add salt or not, these materials are ideal for safeguarding compound butter against air exposure and the smells of other foods (something that affects both salted and unsalted butter alike) thanks to their protective coating.

Many pros like to shape the butter into a cylinder when storing it, which is convenient for portioning out tidy slices as needed regardless of whether you're topping toast or steak. Here, beginning with unsalted butter is again a boon, since the salted stuff has a higher water content that may affect the way the other ingredients are incorporated when rolled out.

As chef Jamie Oliver notes, though you can flavor it with just about anything, making compound butter is an especially great way to preserve fresh herbs. Consider that you'll get up to two months of use out of seasoned herb butter when kept in the fridge (unsalted, it may only last a week). Meanwhile, if you plan on freezing your compound butter, it will likely remain food-safe for about half a year if unsalted. Frozen salted butter, meanwhile, may last a full 365 days. Fortunately, compound butter probably won't hang around your refrigerator or freezer for very long thanks to its outstanding flavor.