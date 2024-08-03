This Japanese Ingredient Will Give Mashed Potatoes A Perfect Umami Boost

Perhaps one of the reasons why mashed potatoes are so beloved is that the flavor profile is a bit of a blank slate. They're, of course, great on their own because you can't beat the combination of butter and starch. But there are millions of recipes that bring herbs, cheese, and spices into the mix — and they all taste good thanks to the solid, starchy base note of the potatoes. So if you're a little hesitant to add miso to mashed potatoes, don't be. Adding miso is a unique twist that's similar to adding roasted garlic or parmesan cheese to give the spuds that pleasing, delicious taste we call "umami."

Mixing miso into mashed potatoes couldn't be easier, but you have a couple of options for when you incorporate it. The best time to add miso is with the dairy during the mashing stage. Combine 1 or 2 tablespoons of miso in with any heated cream, milk, or butter before mixing it into the cooked potatoes, and it will melt right in. If you make mashed potatoes with chicken or vegetable stock, mix the miso into the stock, just like you would for miso soup, before adding it to the mashing pot or mixing bowl. Just keep in mind that miso is salty, so add it first and taste the potatoes before adding any extra sodium.