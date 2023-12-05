Upgrade Basic Buttered Noodles With A Little Miso Paste

Globalization has opened up a culinary universe filled with intricate flavor pairings, complex ingredients, and evolving kitchen appliances. A recipe with over 10 ingredients may seem overwhelming, yet simplicity can still be maintained while embracing modern aromas. For example, upgrading your basic buttered noodles with miso paste is a wholesome way to keep cooking straightforward but interesting.

The umami saltiness of miso naturally complements the creaminess of butter, creating a silky coating for the noodles. This dish is quick and hassle-free, typically using pantry staples. Start by boiling your preferred noodles while simultaneously melting together butter and miso in a frying pan. Once the noodles are cooked, add them to the sauce and coat them evenly. The entire dish ready can be ready in less than 15 minutes.

If you're already a fan of the miso and butter combination, consider creating a miso compound butter for an even quicker preparation. There's also a range of flavors that can be integrated into this sauce. Grab your chopsticks — let's dive in!